SSA & Company Grows Senior Team in the UK to Meet Demand

NEW YORK, Feb 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SSA & Company, part of the G100 Companies family of businesses, announced today the addition of Rajeev Aggarwal, Head of Financial Services, UK.

Rajeev joins our European team and will serve global financial services institutions. Over the last 20 years, Rajeev has helped his clients grow revenue, improve efficiency, and enhance customer outcomes through operating model transformation. Recent examples of his work include mergers, carve-outs, distressed restructuring, and large-scale performance improvement programs.

"With Europe moving to a more regulated environment, it's crucial that companies adapt and innovate within the landscape's new confines, so that they can continue to grow nevertheless," said John Rodgers, Managing Partner & COO. "Rajeev has had great success in partnering closely with financial institutions to design and execute next-generation strategies that deliver transformative business outcomes."

Prior to joining SSA & Company, Rajeev spent 18 years in strategy and operations consulting with Booz & Co. and PwC / Strategy&, advising executives of banks, insurers, and governments across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. He also spent two years building a profitable insurance customer data analytics advisory startup in the UK.

"Rajeev is a senior advisor with highly sought-after experience in strategy and execution," said Matt Katz, Managing Partner. "We're delighted to have Rajeev join us as we continue to add incredible talent to our global business."

ABOUT SSA & COMPANY: SSA & Company is a management consulting firm that helps clients Bring Strategies to Life by re-imagining how business is done. Our expertise in digital, analytics, and advanced operating models helps clients drive growth, boost profits, and build capability.



ABOUT G100 COMPANIES: G100 Companies is a private partnership of businesses purpose-built to solve the unique challenges of the CEO. It is led by Scott Miller, CEO (former CEO of Hyatt Hotels, current board member of Snap Inc.) and David Niles, President (also current Chairman of Advisory Board at the Deming Center, Columbia Business School). Its advisors include former CEOs and C-suite leaders who currently serve on the boards of: Apple, American Eagle, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Chevron, Corning, Merck, Parsons, Snap Inc., and SC Johnson, among others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/752860/SSA_and_Company_Logo.jpg