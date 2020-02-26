Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, February 28, 2020

Pharma Supply Chain Company Recently Uplisted to NASDAQ with symbol "MEDS"

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc., (NASDAQ:MEDS) (" Trxade Group " or the " Company "), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins for pharmacists and healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, February 28, 2020. The Company uplisted to NASDAQ and begun trading on February 13th, 2020 and is currently trading under the stock symbol "MEDS".

Select members of the Trxade Group senior leadership team and key advisors will join Chairman and CEO Suren Ajjarapu to open NASDAQ trading.

"This achievement and ceremony represent the culmination of many years of hard work, focus, and determination from our collective Trxade Group team," said Ajjarapu. "We appreciate the support of our employees, partners, customers and shareholders who have all contributed to making our Nasdaq listing a reality. We will look forward to leveraging the NASDAQ platform for continued growth and building shareholder value."

The ceremony will be held at Nasdaq's MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time on Nasdaq's website (click here to watch), on Nasdaq's Facebook, and Twitter: @Nasdaq.

Nasdaq will also display a 30-second video that will run on Nasdaq's seven-story Video Tower and Marquee. The video will run on rotation exclusively for Trxade Group for one full hour - "the hour of the opening bell."

The last two minutes of the ceremony will also be broadcasted live through major financial television networks such as CNBC, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV, and BNN.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (NASD:MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,900 registered pharmacies, licensed virtual Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy delivery capabilities using DelivMeds app. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.trxade.com http://www.delivmeds.com, and http://www.bonumhealth.com. Twitter: @TRXDGroup Facebook: @trxadegroupinc

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,on Twitter @Nasdaq,or at www.nasdaq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as " may, " " could, " " expect, " " intend, " " plan, " " seek, " " anticipate, " " believe, " " estimate, " " predict, " " potential, " " continue, " " likely, " " will, " " would " and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to us and our operations are described in the " Risk Factors " sections of our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov .

INVESTORS CONTACT:



Christy Justi

IR@trxade.com

800-261-0281

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577911/Trxade-Group-to-Ring-Nasdaq-Opening-Bell-on-Friday-February-28-2020