InvestmentNews Introduces Innovative New Design, User Experience and Management Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / InvestmentNews, the trusted resource for financial professionals and investment advisers, now has a bold new look and a better user experience that is intentionally aligned to educate, inform and engage an ever-growing and more sophisticated audience of financial services firms. This is the first major rebrand since the publication was founded in 1998.

"The new design elevates the user experience," said Christine Shaw, CEO, InvestmentNews. "The financial services industry is evolving and so are we. InvestmentNews is, as always, committed to excellence and bringing not only breaking news but fair and accurate reporting to our editorial content."

In early 2020, InvestmentNews pivoted to a premium magazine size, and revamped the user experience on its website. The enhanced technology stack will provide improved insights and better engagement. The editorial focus will continue to be on core topics for financial professionals: top news, industry coverage, financial planning, practice management, compliance and regulation, investments including ESG, diversity and inclusion, philanthropic initiatives, and more.

NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM

In addition to the changes across the brand, InvestmentNews is now in the process of introducing new members to its management team in addition to Josh Brous, VP, Events, George Ortiz, Director, Audience Engagement, and Matt Ackermann, Director, Multimedia:

· Christine Shaw, Chief Executive Officer

· George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer

· Scott Miller, Chief Revenue Officer

· Katie Downey, Marketing Director, Brand & Products

· Sasha Burgansky, Marketing Director, Events

InvestmentNews has also added new members across the organization in sales, research, audience and editorial, including Paul Curcio, Managing Editor, and Sean Allocca, Deputy Managing Editor.

To view the entire masthead, click here.

"The InvestmentNews brand and reputation stand out in the field, and I look forward to continuing the great work that's been done," wrote George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer, in his editor's note in the January premium magazine issue.

As "The Trusted Resource for Financial Advisers," InvestmentNews will continue to evolve the brand throughout 2020 across all platforms - including additional site enhancements to demonstrate a deep understanding of the financial services industry. InvestmentNews will also soon be announcing a growing suite of events and groundbreaking research.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, their standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed InvestmentNews to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through their weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C., InvestmentNews is part of London-based Bonhill Group plc. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

ABOUT BONHILL

Bonhill Group plc is a leading B2B media company providing Business Insight, Events and Data & Analytics propositions to international Technology, Financial Services and Diversity Business Communities.

The portfolio includes iconic media brands "Investment News', "Last Word Media', "Information Age', as well as the widely recognized events and award ceremonies, including "The Women in Finance Summit and Awards Series, ESG Clarity events and Portfolio Adviser events. Learn more at www.Bonhillplc.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Downey?

?kdowney@investmentnews.com ?

404-558-4482

SOURCE: InvestmentNews

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577936/InvestmentNews-Introduces-Innovative-New-Design-User-Experience-and-Management-Team