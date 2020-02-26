President of Salesforce International will join Celonis and invest in the fast-growing company to drive rapid expansion

Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, today announced that Miguel Milano, who led Salesforce's international businesses across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, will join the company as Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Owner on April 1, 2020.

As a member of the senior executive team and Co-Owner of Celonis, a hyper-growth company that grew revenue by more than 130 percent in 2019, Miguel will be globally responsible for delivering value for customers across the entire customer lifecycle and for leading sales, customer success, solution engineering, delivery and demand generation, as well as the partner organization.

As Salesforce President International, Milano grew Salesforce Europe, Middle East and Africa to become the company's fastest-growing region for the past eight years. More recently, he also led the go-to-market strategy across all international markets (excluding Japan and Canada).

Milano has a 28-year track record of building high-performance teams that deliver customer success and explosive growth on an international level. He has been an integral part of Salesforce becoming the number one provider of CRM solutions globally and the fastest-growing software company ever. Before joining Salesforce, he served as Senior Vice President at Oracle, where he was instrumental to a stellar success and growth journey.

Alexander Rinke, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Celonis, said: "Miguel is an outstanding leader with a phenomenal track record of building winning teams that deliver value for customers. We are honored that he chose Celonis as his next endeavor and that he is investing in the company as an owner. He shares our values and ambition to delight our customers and make a positive impact on our stakeholders. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Miguel Milano said: "I look forward to driving exponential growth at Celonis, focused on supporting customers become more efficient and sustainable in its operations and supply chains, and more customer-centric in its front-end processes. Process Mining is the foundation for a new, frictionless way of working which delivers significant business value to organizations in all industries. Salesforce is a once-in-a-generation company and I am convinced Celonis is well on its way to becoming one too. It's incredibly exciting to join a hyper-growth company that is so innovative and groundbreaking and at the same time remains humble, customer-oriented and focused on making the world more sustainable."

Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, transforms data into insight and action. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their businesses. Companies around the world including Siemens, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars of cost savings and improved customer experiences. The company is based in Munich and New York.

