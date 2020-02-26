SpendEdge has been monitoring the global business process outsourcing services industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 70 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The Global Business Process Outsourcing Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Lack of technical expertise, supply chain complexities, and customer attrition are some of the imposing challenges faced by buyers in the manufacturing sector that are compelling them to outsource a majority of the related functions. This is resulting in significant demand growth in the business process outsourcing services industry. Buyers from the healthcare sector are outsourcing activities such as medical billing and collection, medical coding services, payment posting, revenue cycle management services, and medical claims processing services to increase their focus on their core functions. This is accelerating the spend momentum in the business process outsourcing services industry to a significant extent.

The Top Business Process Outsourcing Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Service providers are tackling a sharp rise in their expenses in automation technologies such as robotics and AI to optimize their business operations. This is propelling their OPEX, a sizeable portion of which will be passed on to buyers in the form of the higher service prices. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top business process outsourcing service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this industry.

Infosys- The type of services required by buyers of BPO services depends on their industry and the possible types of support requests from customers. On this note, it is prudent of buyers to ensure the alignment of the services provided with their business goals. Buyers are advised to negotiate on pricing with service providers based on the level of customization they require. This will allow them to avoid wasteful costs for unutilized services.

Genpact- Buyers, residing in the developed nations, in particular, are advised to confirm this service provider's operational presence in locations such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Peru, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. These countries are home to skilled labor that can be leveraged at low prices. While this will allow service providers to reduce their expenses on labor, such engagement will enable buyers to procure BPO services at cost-effective rates.

Accenture- Buyers can achieve cost savings by engaging with service providers who are known to use Lean Six Sigma in their service operations. Using Lean Six Sigma methodology to optimize capacity utilization will allow the suppliers to maintain a high occupancy rate, thus provide services with optimum resource utilization. This will allow service providers to avoid additional costs that arise during project overruns.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Business process outsourcing services industry spend segmentation by region

Business process outsourcing services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for business process outsourcing service providers

Business process outsourcing service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the business process outsourcing services industry

Business process outsourcing services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the business process outsourcing services industry

