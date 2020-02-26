Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been approved as a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"). IIROC is a non-profit, national self-regulatory organization. IIROC oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity markets in Canada.



"We believe this is the ideal time for Red Cloud to join IIROC," commented Red Cloud's CEO Bruce Tatters. "The ability to sign prospectus offerings, as sentiment towards metals and mining improves, increases our ability to bring strong, investable ideas to a wide investor base."

Red Cloud will host its 8th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Friday February 28, 2020, at the King Edward Omni Hotel in Toronto. This year's conference showcases 50 resource companies presenting their stories to more than 600 brokers, buy-side fund managers, analysts, mining executives, corporate development teams and media. Keynote speakers for the event include:

Robert Friedland, Founder, Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and

Trey Reik, Managing Member, Bristol Gold Group LLC.

The Company also recently unveiled its new research portal, featuring Red Cloud's 2020 Market Outlook Report and several other research pieces, to equip metals and mining investors and generalists with the tools to make smart mining decisions in a burgeoning market. Red Cloud's research team hosts weekly webinars on Thursdays at 2pm EST, covering interesting investment opportunities and changing market conditions, as well as interviews with industry experts and emerging companies.

