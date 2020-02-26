Investis Digital Announces HQ Office Move to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

New London Office Reflects Continued Focus on Collaboration and Commitment to Client Service

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --?Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, is excited to announce the move of its headquarters from its current location at 24 Fashion Street, London, E1 6PX, to Counting House, 53 Tooley St, London SE1 2QN. The new office is located in a bustling area steps away from The Shard and the London Bridge station, which offers access to Central London with both West End and Canary Wharf just 15 minutes away.

"We are at an exciting point in Investis Digital's evolution," said Don Scales, CEO of Investis Digital. "We're celebrating our 20th year at the forefront of digital communications. The new London office represents an extension of that evolution as we continue to grow our business and teams to deliver industry-leading expertise, technology and service to our growing roster of more than 1,600 global clients."

The new location accommodates the rapidly expanding 125+ London-based employees. It features multiple shared working spaces, high-tech AV, a webcasting studio and other cutting-edge technology to create an ecosystem that will help facilitate collaboration and innovation amongst employees, clients and partners.

"As we continue to grow our global footprint and expand into additional markets, products and services, collaboration amongst our teams is critical. The new space allows our cross-functional teams - from strategy, design, creative, content, technology, performance marketing, client services and more - to better deliver on our Connected Content promise to create end-to-end digital communication solutions that drive business performance," noted Scales.

Over the course of two decades in business, Investis Digital continues its focus on serving companies and organizations of all sizes and industry sectors ranging from automotive, retail, beauty, technology, manufacturing, hospitality, life sciences, and more.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content, we tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message. We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service. We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service has allowed us to build trusted relationships with more than 1600 global companies, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Wyndham. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit: www.InvestisDigital.com

