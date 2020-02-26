SpendEdge has been monitoring the global calcium oxide market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of nearly USD 10 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Spend growth in the calcium oxide market will be in tandem with the global steel industry that is currently experiencing an exponential growth owing to the increase in the residential and industrial infrastructure constructions. Calcium oxide is used as one of the key ingredients in the primary steelmaking and secondary refining processes.

In terms of regional spend share, APAC accounts for the largest share owing to the increase in the frequency of construction activities in countries such as India and China. The rise in mining activities will also contribute to spend growth in the calcium oxide market in APAC. Stringent government regulations will result in a gradual shift from fossil fuels to biofuels in the US. Calcium oxide is used as a catalyst in the production process of biofuels, which, consequently, will accelerate the spend momentum in the calcium oxide market in the region.

The Top Calcium Oxide Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Volatility in the prices of raw materials such as limestone will render the global market price extremely dynamic. While this will inflate suppliers' manufacturing costs, it will also have an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement spend in the calcium oxide market. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top calcium oxide suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Lhoist- Forecasts of volatility in the raw material prices make it imperative for buyers to assess the level of vertical integration and the developed capabilities of this calcium oxide supplier with respect to limestone mining. This will ensure a continuous supply of limestone for this supplier, leading to reduced lead time with respect to the production process. This will result in reduced lead time for buyers in the procurement process.

Minerals Technologies- High inventory holding costs are incurred by buyers in storing large volumes of calcium oxide. In addition, delays in delivery can halt the production process. On this note, buyers are advised to determine the extent of JIT capabilities of this supplier which will aid buyers to reduce their inventory carrying costs. In addition, with the JIT delivery model, buyers can procure the product in small quantities which will help them ensure optimum quality of the procured products.

Merck KGaA- Suppliers with a focus on process innovation are known to achieve operational efficiency and produce calcium oxide at relatively low costs. Prior to finalizing a contract with this supplier, buyers are advised to assess its focus on process innovations that will help buyers procure the product at low prices.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Calcium oxide market spend segmentation by region

Calcium oxide supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for calcium oxide suppliers

Calcium oxide suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the calcium oxide market

Calcium oxide pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the calcium oxide market

