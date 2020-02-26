The cell culture consumables market is poised to grow by USD 5.78 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 159-page report with TOC on "Cell Culture Consumables Market Analysis Report by Application (Biopharmaceutical production, Cancer research, and Other applications), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies. In addition, the rising demand for 3D cell culture is anticipated to boost the growth of the cell culture consumables market.

The use of monoclonal antibodies as substitute antibodies is gaining traction in the market as it enhances, restores, and mimics a unique parent cell of the immune system. As a result, they are extensively used in research laboratories, immunotherapy, and diagnostic products and have become one of the fastest growing products in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the production of monoclonal antibodies requires animals, which is considered unethical. As a result, researchers are manufacturing monoclonal antibodies using batch, continuous, and perfusion culture methods. This involves multiple cell culture bioreactors and cell culture consumables such as media bags, media, sera, reagents, buffer solutions, and other bioreactor accessories. Thus, the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cell Culture Consumables Market Companies:

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company offers Permeable Supports, Surfaces and ECMs, Media and Sera, Cryogenic Storage, Sample Cooling and Heating, Dishes, Flasks, Multiwell Plates, Filtration, and Scrapers, Lifters, Culture Slides.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers Bioreactors, Media, and mPath Benchtop Bioreactor Control Towers.

Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Liquid Handling, Cell Handling, Sample Handling, and epServices. The company offers a range of cell culture plates.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare Material Solutions, and Document Solutions. The company offers Chemically-Defined Media, Feeds and Supplements, and WFI Water.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Power, Renewable energy, Oil and gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, and Lighting. The company offers Buffers and process liquids, Media and feeds, Microbial fermenters, Microcarriers, Reagents and supplements, Rocking bioreactors, Sera, and Stirred-tank bioreactors.

Cell Culture Consumables Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Biopharmaceutical production

Cancer research

Other applications

Cell Culture Consumables Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

