Top Web Building Platform Elementor Raises $15 Million in Funding Led By Lightspeed Venture Partners

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor , the leading WordPress website builder platform, announced today that they raised $15 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners in their first round of institutional funding. This comes as Elementor's intuitive web building platform continues to rapidly extend its market share, with a significant portion of all WordPress sites built last year using its platform.

Elementor was founded in 2016 by Yoni Luksenberg and Ariel Klikstein to enable professional web creators to easily and painlessly build stunning websites according to their specific needs. Elementor's open-source, drag-and-drop platform quickly struck a chord with design, development and marketing professionals frustrated with the existing convoluted options and within just two years the first million websites had been built using the no-code editing platform.

Elementor's growth rate is only accelerating, now adding more than one million sites built every six months. Overall, over 4 million websites have been built using the platform which is available in 55 languages. The driving force behind Elementor's rapid and quickening rise has been their passionate and active community of dedicated users who have generated 70 percent of Elementor's nearly 300 features deployed over the past 12 months and fervently evangelize for the solution.

"What we have achieved, thanks to our dedicated team and wonderful community, has been truly extraordinary," said Yoni Luksenberg, CEO of Elementor. "In addressing a very real need, we have claimed a growing stake in a $300 billion market. With this round of funding, we accelerate our goal of allowing every web creator to easily build professional websites."

"Elementor's growth is a wonderful example of the power of community and open-source software," said Tal Morgenstern, Partner at Lightspeed. "The founders set out to solve their own problems as web professionals and ended up with a global, highly-involved fan base that kept pushing and shaping the product from the very onset. Every single metric we looked at indicated an exceptionally strong market fit and we're extremely happy to partner with this team for the next chapter of their journey."

Elementor will use the funding to accelerate the expansion of its operation and its global community, with 500 meetups planned around the world for 2020. The company will also grow its team by 50% and is gearing up for major product launches which will change the way websites are built.

About Elementor

Elementor is the leading website builder platform on WordPress. Serving over 4 million websites, Elementor serves a rapidly growing customer base of web professionals including web developers, designers, and marketers in 152 markets, and boasts a new website created every 10 seconds on its open-source platform. Elementor's mission is to radically simplify web building, enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential. For more information visit www.elementor.com or follow us on Facebook .

About Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise and Consumer sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 350+ companies globally, including Snap, Nest, Nutanix, AppDynamics, MuleSoft, OYO, Guardant, StitchFix, and GrubHub. Lightspeed and its affiliates currently manage $7.9B across the global Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in Silicon Valley, Israel, India, China, and Europe. www.lsvp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093272/Elementor_Tel_Aviv_Team.jpg