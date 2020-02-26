Phone.com CEO to Present at Channel Partners Conference & EXPO 2020

Ari Rabban joins executive panel, "How to Get in Early on the CPaaS Opportunity"

Newark, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Phone.com today announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Ari Rabban, has accepted an invitation to speak at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo 2020, being held March 9 - 12, 2020, at The Venetian and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

Rabban, a tenured enterprise communications leader of more than 20 years, will share his expertise and insights during the presentation, "How to Get In Early on the CPaaS Opportunity," moderated by analyst Jon Arnold.

Session attendees can expect to hear about the characteristics to look for in a successful CPaaS partner, how to overcome common challenges of incorporating CPaaS into a solutions portfolio, and how Phone.com's channel partner community benefits from its award-winning platform.

WHAT: How to Get in Early on the CPaaS Opportunity

WHO: Phone.com CEO and Co-Founder, Ari Rabban

WHEN: Wednesday, March 11, at 10:25 am

WHERE: Sands Expo, Level 2, Titian 2306

The Venetian and Sands Expo

Channel Partners Conference & EXPO

Phone.com combines carrier-grade telephony, omnichannel unified communications and collaboration services (UCaaS) with award-winning customer service and the industry's most flexible pricing. For channel partners, resellers and managed service providers, Phone.com offers scalable, reliable communications technology to support a diverse workforce comprised of mobile, remote and in-house employees.

"The ubiquity of cloud communications has opened the door for small businesses to access services that were once out of their reach," said Ari Rabban. "For channel partners, agents, resellers and solutions providers, this has created a much larger universe of potential customers.

"Today's market is fluid, and sustaining long-term growth requires solutions providers to stay current with advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence and low-code APIs, as well as adapt to the needs of a multigenerational workforce. I am excited to connect with the many channel partners attending next month's conference and to sharing best practices for growing their business with CPaaS."

Ari Rabban is recognized as one of the earliest advocates for internet telephony and foremost experts in unified communications services. He is a regular contributor to Forbes and is frequently cited by industry analysts and media outlets worldwide.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 32,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com

