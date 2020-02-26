Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGWG ISIN: CA45257A1021 Ticker-Symbol: IKL 
Tradegate
26.02.20
15:06 Uhr
0,359 Euro
-0,008
-2,18 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,347
0,388
15:14
0,359
0,388
15:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT SILVER
IMPACT SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMPACT SILVER CORP0,359-2,18 %