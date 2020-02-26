



HONG KONG, Feb 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass today announced that it will provide eKYC services to LAToken, a rapidly growing crypto exchange that focuses on liquidity for new tokens. In addition, Blockpass will list native utility token PASS on the LAToken platform. PASS will be available on LAToken (https://go.latoken.com/gb) from 26 February 2020. The announcement is the latest in a series of integrations of the Blockpass digital identity verification service, marking greater access to traders of the PASS Token, and a markedly larger number of services in the Blockpass ecosystem.LAToken is a rapidly growing crypto exchange focusing on liquidity for new tokens. Besides crypto trading, eligible LAToken users can participate in selected Tokens Sales at pre-sale and crowdsale stages. Security Token Offerings (STO) are also available on LAToken crypto exchange.Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industry. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can setup a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying your on-boarding users.PASS is the first KYC-enabled ERC-20 token, used for transacting in the Blockpass ecosystem. Services in the Blockpass marketplace include LAToken, ADAX, Holdex, GlenBit, WAVES, Tokenomica and Corporation amongst others."We are thrilled to announce yet another exchange that we have partnered with for distribution of PASS," said CEO Adam Vaziri. "The nature of PASS is innovative and transformational, and there are many synergies with LAToken. As a business we are also extremely pleased to be able to offer our Blockpass members the opportunity to earn 400 PASS with LAToken.""As the largest IEO market and top digital assets exchange that is pioneering security tokens markets, LATOKEN is happy to announce listing of PASS token. LATOKEN launched one of the fastest ERC20 decentralized exchanges, LADEX, and is building LACHAIN for the security tokens market and HFT DEX. Entrepreneurs looking for funding can benefit from LATOKEN IEO Launchpad, recognized as #1 IEO provider by ICObench. Traders on LATOKEN get access to 350+ digital assets with the opportunity to connect using RESTful or WebSocket APIs. We sincerely believe that our infrastructure will utilize the Blockpass goals and boost its token."Blockpass has expanded in size and use over the past year, with the inauguration of the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September, followed by a number of new partnerships and collaborations with companies from a variety of industries and interests. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass is seeing rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past few months as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.About Blockpass IDNBlockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.About LATokenFor more information about LAToken and to trade PASS tokens, please visit: https://go.latoken.com/gb