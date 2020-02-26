TM Forum's global destination for 3,500 telecom and tech trailblazers is set for June 16-18 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen; agenda themes focus on 5G, AI, cloud native IT, CX, network automation, culture and data

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, today announced that senior executives from the world's largest communication service providers (CSPs), including Deutsche Telekom, MTN, Telefónica and Orange, are scheduled to speak at its flagship Digital Transformation World at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Digital Transformation World Speakers

Digital Transformation World (June 16-18) showcases 250+ influential speakers who will share their knowledge and advice and inspire industry collaboration to solve the industry's biggest challenges in 5G, AI, cloud native IT, customer experience, network automation and more. Among the headliners and speakers currently scheduled are:

Headliner keynotes

Stéphane Richard, Chief Executive and Chairman, Orange

Claudia Nemat, Board Member, Technology and Innovation, Deutsche Telekom

Enrique Blanco, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Telefónica

Dr. Li Huidi, Executive Vice President and Board Member, China Mobile Group

Charles Molapisi, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, MTN Group

Digital Transformation World main agenda speakers

Brendan O'Reilly, Chief Technology Officer, Telefónica 02

Stuart Birrell, Chief Information Officer, Heathrow Airports

Jelena Sutic, Group Director Global Talent Management and Development, VEON

Nathan Smith, Vice President, Product, Jio

Jaclyn Damiano, Associate Director, Cloud Engineering and Enablement, Verizon

Angela Jenner, Director of Transformation, Service Platforms, BT

Dr. Mohammed Oubbati, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Deutsche Telekom

Frank Elter, Vice President, Chief Scientist, Telenor Research

Sandra De Zoysa, Chief Customer Officer, Dialog

Sven Friedli, Senior Vice President, Architecture, Swisscom

Digital Transformation World themes

Digital Transformation World's agenda deep dives into the technology and business challenges and changes required to succeed over the next decade by covering essential topics, including AI and AIOps, cloud native IT, customer experience, autonomous networks, culture and talent transformation. Attendees will learn what works, what doesn't, and leave prepared for the 5G digital decade ahead, thanks to six relevant themes:

Beyond Connectivity: Turning 5G, IoT, AI, mobile edge computing into B2B2X revenue streams

Turning 5G, IoT, AI, mobile edge computing into B2B2X revenue streams Cloud Native IT Agility: Investment and deployment strategies for a competitive leap

Investment and deployment strategies for a competitive leap Autonomous Networks the Edge: Real-world deployment and ROI done right

Real-world deployment and ROI done right Customer Experience Trust: Decoding CX to grow confidence, revenue and loyalty

Decoding CX to grow confidence, revenue and loyalty AI, Data Analytics: Creating AI-driven insights to transform your business end to end

Creating AI-driven insights to transform your business end to end The Human Factor: Striking the balance between automation, people and culture to create the dream team

"The combination of 5G, AI and edge computing unlocks an unparalleled opportunity. From new forms of media and entertainment, to smart manufacturing, robotics and logistics, to transport, healthcare and cities, each sector is experimenting with its own future," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "Digital Transformation World is bringing together the biggest minds in connectivity and cloud to share their knowledge, insight and practical lessons learned. With 30 unique Catalyst innovation projects, leading start-ups and scale-ups, and a host of new features, this year's conference will be a turning point for our industry's fortunes."

Digital Transformation World

Digital Transformation World is set for June 16-18 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark. Current sponsors include: Diamond Sponsor Netcracker Technologies; Platinum Sponsors: Amdocs, BearingPoint/Beyond, Ericsson; Gold Sponsors: CSG, Huawei, Prodapt, VMware; Silver Sponsors: Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, Comarch, Nexign, Optiva, Oracle, ServiceNow, Sigma Systems, Splunk. Limited Silver, Bronze and exhibitor sponsorships remain. For sponsorship information, contact eventsponsorship@tmforum.org.

Interested in attending Digital Transformation World? Discounted pricing ends April 1, 2020. Qualified journalists and analysts may apply for complimentary passes. Register here: https://dtw.tmforum.org/passes/

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, including ten of the world's top ten communications service providers, that generate a combined US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005091/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Coyne

Vice President, Communications

TM Forum

ecoyne@tmforum.org