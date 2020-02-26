GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Motor Company's EV Star Completes Altoona Testing

GreenPower's Purpose Built, All Electric Min-E Shuttle Shines in Transit's Most Rigorous Test

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSX-V:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered buses for the transit, shuttle, tourist and school sectors announced that its EV Star, a purpose built, all electric, Class 4 passenger shuttle, has completed the Federal Transit Authority's (FTA) Altoona testing, and is currently waiting for the final report and certification from Altoona.

Altoona testing is designed to determine how well the vehicle will withstand the grueling requirements of transit duty. It focuses on aspects such as maintainability, reliability, safety, performance, structural integrity, energy economy, noise, and emissions. Traditionally, potential buyers look at an Altoona tested vehicle with a sense of comfort knowing that its design has been rigorously tested. Widely considered the gold standard of how transit properties perceive a product's viability, the Altoona test is required by the FTA for transit properties to leverage coveted federal funding incentives for vehicle purchases.

"Upon successful Altoona certification we believe the EV Star will be viewed as a leading solution for transit properties who are looking to reduce emissions and lower operational costs. More importantly, Altoona certification will allow transit properties in all 50 states to utilize federal funding to subsidize the purchase of the EV Star," stated Ryne Shetterley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower. "The FTA's 2020 grant programs provide over $8 billion of funding, a significant portion of which is available to fund bus purchases, and when paired with Buy America Compliance the FTA will fund 80% of the cost of a new vehicle. We are working towards achieving Buy America compliance and Altoona certification for the EV Star in order to dramatically expand our access to transit authorities across the United States."

"Achieving Altoona certification is a monumental leap forward for GreenPower's position within our industry," commented Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower, "We believe our product is superior and receiving Altoona certification on the EV Star dramatically improves our ability to market this vehicle and move GreenPower to the next level."

The 25-foot EV Star is an all-electric, zero emission bus that seats up to 19 passengers with an operational range of up to 150 miles. The EV Star comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The versatile vehicle can be used for micro-transit services, paratransit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport.

For further information contact:

Brendan Riley

President

(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

(909) 954-7530

Mike Cole

GreenPower Investor Relations

(949) 444-1341

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future event, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict such as whether achieving Altoona certification will dramatically improve our ability to market the EV Star, or whether the EV Star will be viewed as a leading solution for transit properties looking to reduce emissions or lower their operational costs, or whether GreenPower will achieve Buy America compliance for the EV Star, or are beyond GreenPower's control, such as whether the EV Star receives final certification from Altoona. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars.© 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577931/GreenPower-Motor-Companys-EV-Star-Completes-Altoona-Testing