Peach, the video ad platform that connects creative work with media around the worldtoday announces the appointment of Ben Regensburger, MD at ProSieben Sat.1 subsidiary SevenOne Media, as CEO. Ben will use his extensive experience across digital and linear video to continue accelerating Peach's offer, bringing new benefits to advertisers' and agencies' video campaigns.

Founded in 1996, Peach is used by almost all of the world's global advertisers, such as Unilever, L'Oreal and Universal Pictures, to get their creative work to audiences, with every broadcaster in most major economies relying on Peach daily. Via its cloud-based software platform, Peach has revolutionised industry workflows for linear, broadcast video, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, offering efficiency, visibility and security. Now Peach is bringing the same benefits to digital video to reach any screen, anywhere at any time.

Regensburger has over 30 year's experience in the media and advertising industries, most recently as MD at SevenOne Media since July 2018. Here he led the media product and platforms team, developing and managing all advertising products for ProSieben Sat.1 across linear, addressable TV and digital video to deliver a redesigned ad product range which has contributed to strong digital ad revenue growth. He has also held senior positions at Google, DoubleClick, Lycos Europe and Procter Gamble.

Formally starting his new position as CEO on May 1st, Regensburger will replace Simon Cox, the CEO of Peach since 2006. During his time as CEO, Cox helped grow the advertising technology company from 30 to 250 people operating in 30 countries and in every continent. Cox will remain with Peach to ensure a smooth handover to Ben and continue as a shareholder.

Richard Segal, Chairman at Peach, said of the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Ben Regensburger as the new CEO at Peach. In Ben we've found someone with the experience, expertise and cultural fit to continue taking the business forwards. In particular, I'm confident that under Ben's leadership Peach will be hugely successful with its ongoing push into the digital space and we're thrilled Ben has chosen to be part of our next phase. We are very much looking forward to having his experience bring more benefits to the video advertising industry with Peach."

Ben Regensburger incoming CEO, said: "Peach is an incredibly impressive business with a high performance culture and the highest standard of practice in delivering advertising across platforms. It's important for brands and agencies to feel in safe hands whilst navigating the global advertising landscape across platforms and it's obvious why almost all of the world's major brands and broadcasters use Peach everyday. I'm looking forward to continuing this growth and success, especially increasing the digital footprint of Peach ."

