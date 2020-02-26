Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: PSM777 ISIN: DE000PSM7770 Ticker-Symbol: PSM 
Xetra
26.02.20
15:10 Uhr
11,090 Euro
-0,310
-2,72 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,075
11,085
15:26
11,085
11,090
15:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROSIEBENSAT.1
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE11,090-2,72 %