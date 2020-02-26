The global hemophilia therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 4.19 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Hemophilia C), Geographic Segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing number of initiatives to create awareness about hemophilia. In addition, R&D of novel strategies to develop therapeutics is anticipated to boost the growth of the hemophilia therapeutics market.

The lack of awareness of hemophilia has proved to be one of the biggest barriers in the adoption of therapeutics for hemophilia. As a result, public and private organizations are introducing initiatives around the globe to boost the awareness about different types of hemophilia. For instance, organizations such as the National Hemophilia Foundation and the World Federation of Hemophilia support seek to create awareness about the condition. The awareness initiatives include educating patients on advances and discoveries of medicines for the treatment of disease. The campaigns also involve disseminating information on bleeding disorders, training healthcare professionals, and organizing regional workshops. Thus, the increasing number of initiatives to create awareness about hemophilia is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. The company offers JIVI and KOVALTRY.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. offers products through the following business units: CSL Behring and Seqirus. The company offers hemophilia therapeutics under the brand, AFSTYLA. Beriate, Biostate, Cluviat, Corifact, Factor X P Behring, Fibrogammin, Haemate, Haemocomplettan, Humate-P, IDELVION, and Voncento are among the product offerings.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers HEMLIBRA, which is indicated for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients.

Grifols SA

Grifols SA offers products through the following business segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Bio supplies. The company offers ALPHANATE, PROFILNINE, and AlphaNine SD.

Novo Nordisk AS

Novo Nordisk AS offers products through the following business segments: Diabetes and obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers NovoSeven, recombinant factor VIIa, NovoEight, recombinant factor VIII, NovoThirteen, recombinant factor XIII, and Refixia, Nonacog beta pegol; N9/GP.

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

