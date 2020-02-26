American Premium Water Corporation: American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) To Sell New 100mg CBD Shots and Flavored Water at the Champs Trade Show in Las Vegas

The Champs tradeshow is the largest in the country that connects smokeshop distributors to brands

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK:HIPH) ("the Company") announces that it will be selling its new LALPINA 100mg CBD shots and LALPINA CBD Flavored Water at the CHAMPS Winter Trade Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 26thth-28th. Champs Trade Shows have established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business, wholesale trade expo serving the smoke shop industry. The Company's representatives will be selling LALPINA CBD products at Booth # 909, through a co-sharing agreement.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated "I am excited that our products will be for sale at the CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas this week. I had the pleasure of attending the event last year where I saw first-hand how much CBD had become a focal point of this event. There were many distributors and buyers looking for the newest CBD products, and I quite confident that this year our LALPINA 100mg CBD shots and Flavored CBD water will be a huge hit. While it is early in the products lifecycle, the opportunity to have our product at another vendors booth was too good to pass up. While I wish I could be there to help sell the product, I am quite confident that our team will be successful."

"The initial feedback that the Company received from the CBD Expo a few weeks ago was extremely positive. The response was that efficacy of the product was tremendous. Our cutting edge Hydro Nano technology increases the bioavailability of CBD up to 90%, which allows for a very competitive price point. The combination of CBD experience and price were big selling points of our products for the distributors at the CBD Expo. I am very confident that these products will be a smash hit at the CHAMPS show, and we look to add more retails accounts in advance of the official retail launch in the coming months. It is an exciting time for the Company. In addition to these product launches, the Company is working on innovative ways that we can work with Q4 Sports on our upcoming retail launch. Since we closed the transaction last week, we have been working with Q4 closely on different initiatives. I suggest reading the recent Forbes article where Q4's CEO was interviewed. I look forward to updating shareholders about the Company's performance at the show as well as the initiatives that we will be launching as we get closer to the retail launch ." Concluded Mr. Fishoff

Goldman Research initiated coverage of the Company on February 13th 2020, giving a $0.0125 price target. To read the full report, click here

LALPINA CBD water can be purchased online at visiting

https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

LYNKS Pet CBD Water can be purchased online:

https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/

Vanexxe can be purchased on Amazon here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Q4 Sports (www.q4sports.com) Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

