ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime VR to Appear in Inc. Magazine Showcasing Its' Corporate VR Services Helping Businesses' to Join the Virtual Reality Marketing Phenomenon

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) ReelTime VR will be included in the upcoming Inc. Magazine introducing corporate clients showcasing ReelTimes' capabilities aiding them to understand and enter into the virtual world.

The full-page national promotion invites companies to grow their customer reach with virtual reality and states that "If your business is not in the virtual world then it is literally missing the fastest growing audience in the world "above the ReelTime VR logo.

Inc. Magazine is the first publication to include ReelTime VRs new corporate VR services promotion aimed to help businesses join the Virtual Reality marketing phenomenon. Inc. is an American business magazine founded in 1979 and based in New York City. It has a circulation of over 650,000 and It publishes eight print issues annually, as well as daily online articles and videos. Published by Mansueto Ventures. The magazine is available in newsstands, by subscription, and online and can be subscribed to at www.inc.com.

Also highlighted are ReelTime VRs capabilities including end to end creation and production, complete virtual room development, and 3D visualization & environment creation. From a marketing perspective, showcased are ReelTimes ability to get product placements in top VR series, how to reach and engage customers with VR tours, and access to VR marketing promotions on major platforms worldwide.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Inc. has always been at the forefront of identifying not only the top companies overall but cutting-edge companies that are ahead of trends that shape the business environment. I have learned much from reading articles in Inc. Magazine over the years and think that their audience fits well for our corporate VR initiative. We are very much looking forward to being introduced to more than 650,000 business-focused individuals through their circulation."

ReelTime VR was also recently seen in TIME Magazine as "Among Those Most Likely to Gain From Growing Virtual Reality Market" in Full Page Virtual Reality Insider Promotion to Over 20 Million Readers

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

