Nasdaq has decided to reduce the delivery fee levied on physical deliveries of Danish Mortgage Bonds following quarterly Futures expiration from the current level of 15 DKK per contract to 7,5 DKK per contract. The change affect members designated as Market Makers and will take effect as of the March 2020 MBF expiry. The change is reflected in Appendix 3.A. Market Maker Fee List of the Rules and Regulations. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at +45 3377 0352 or dennis.modell@nasdaq.com