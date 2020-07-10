Due to limited interest and low trading volumes, Nasdaq will discontinue listing new contracts in the SCBC Mortgage Bond Future. The existing listed contract with expiration September 16, 2020 (SCBC5YU0) will remain open for trading and clearing until expiration. As from now, there will be no new listings of 5-year SCBC Mortgage Bond Future contracts. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com Alexander Tiainen, +46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq European Fixed Income, Nasdaq Stockholm