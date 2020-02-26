Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Announces Exclusive 3-Year Contract with CoreChoice

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR)("Advanzeon") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. dba SleepMaster Solutions™ (collectively, the "Company"), has entered into an exclusive 3-year contract with CoreChoice, a leading specialty network PPO servicing union members, effective immediately.

As the nation's leading sleep apnea testing and treatment program, SleepMaster Solutions™ will be positioned to screen, test and treat, when appropriate, union members accessing CoreChoice for their members and their dependents at no cost to them. This program will roll out in various segments, the first of which will impact in excess of 1,000,000 members and their families, commencing March, 2020. The number of members within subsequent segments will increase.

Dr. Steven F. Gass, CoreChoice's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Up to now, our primary specialty networks have been radiology, medical air transport, neurodiagnostic testing, interventional pain management and Behavioral Health and Substance Use Disorder. Recognizing the severe co-morbidity effects of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and its economic impact on our members, we have decided to expand our network offering to now include the testing and treatment of sleep apnea. This will be a covered benefit to all of our clients and their insured members and their dependents. We believe that by affirmatively addressing sleep apnea as a serious health problem, many of the patients will be spared the damaging effect that sleep apnea has in terms of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more, as well as the costly economic impact caused by these health conditions."

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "When one suffers from sleep apnea, they literally stop breathing. The length of time that they stop breathing determines the severity of the damage caused. At SleepMaster Solutions™, we've tasked ourselves with aggressively addressing what we believe is a national sleep apnea epidemic and containing, as much as possible, the severity of the co-morbidity effects of sleep apnea. Our contract with CoreChoice shows not only their dedication to the health and well-being of the clients that they service and their insured patients, but also a keen awareness of the economic reality that by affirmatively addressing OSA, they will, in all likelihood, materially reduce the patients overall healthcare needs and costs - a win-win for all. We're proud to add CoreChoice to our roster of accounts that aim to achieve a healthier population and reduce healthcare costs."

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR) through its subsidiary owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program, SleepMaster Solutions™ (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

About CoreChoice, Inc.

CoreChoice, Inc. is the only specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services, neurodiagnostic testing and Behavioral Health and Substance Use Disorder whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration, including our noteworthy specialty network Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client's needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Our clients include national labor unions, cost management companies, PPO groups, third party administrators (TPA), self-insured entities, employer groups, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling 561-756-9110.

