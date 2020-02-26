EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Sterling Homes Edmonton Ltd Wins the 2020 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award for Home Builder.

With over 65 years of experience, when you choose Sterling Homes we can get you where you want to be...home. As professionals who care, we seek to understand each of our client's situation and goals. We are satisfied when we know that you are in the right home, at the right price, at the right location.

We at Sterling Homes are listening to what people want, how hard it is to find a home that checks off all the boxes, but that also fits within their budget. So, we are on a mission to win the fight against the many barriers to home-ownership by providing a beautiful, feature rich, quality-built homes - at an affordable price, while also providing the BEST customer service in the industry - and this is supported by our 4.1 Star Google Rating.

We offer Single Family & Laned homes, Duplexes & Townhomes that embody the mission of affordable, quality homes and are proud to be recognized as the Consumer Choice in Home Building for 2020.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

This is our first year to be honored as the winner of this award, and we believe it reflects all of our hard work to give the people what they want, a well-built affordable home backed up by superior customer service that is committed to doing the right thing.

