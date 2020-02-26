artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Achieves $10.5 Million in Prints Sales in 2019

A new level of success for the online auctions platform signals the widespread appeal of its business model.

BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Sales for prints and multiples on Artnet Auctions totaled over $10.5 million in 2019, thereby doubling its sales in two short years. These results put Artnet Auctions on par with traditional brick-and-mortar auction houses for this collecting category, as interest in contemporary prints continues to rise. 1,000 prints were offered on the online bidding platform in 2019 with an average sold lot price of $14,100, signaling the growing importance of the online art marketplace and Artnet Auctions' role in pioneering it.

"Our platform has proven that clients are very comfortable buying and selling online," says Conner Williams, Head of Prints and Multiples. "The market for prints, in particular, has grown in size and quality, both of which we've seen over the past several years. This growth should continue as we further challenge and compete with the traditional art marketplaces."

Artnet Auctions offers clients an attractive value, as fees are considerably lower than its competitors and sellers avoid extra costs like shipping and insurance. For buyers, the platform is appealing for its convenience: clients can register, bid, and buy within minutes and be connected with an experienced specialist in the process.

Print highlights spanned Pop classics to sought-after urban art editions in 2019, including:

- Andy Warhol, Superman (from Myths) (1981) sold for $180,000

- KAWS, NO ONE'S HOME, STAY STEADY, THE THINGS THAT COMFORT (2015) sold for $78,000

- Banksy, Girl with Balloon (2004) sold for $96,000

- Jasper Johns, Targets (1967) sold for $49,200, highest result for the print in 30 years

- Andy Warhol, Orangutan (from Endangered Species) (1983) sold for $156,000, a new auction record for any trial proof from the series

- Bridget Riley, Green Dominance, Blue Dominance & Red Dominance (1977), sold for $42,000, a new auction record

For more information, please contact press@artnet.com or visit artnet.com/auctions

