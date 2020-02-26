Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Northern Ocean Ltd.'s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from February 27, 2020. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: NOLo ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: BMG6682J1036 ---------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190670 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Axel Brismar or Grant McKelvey at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB