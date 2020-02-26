iNewswire: Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Enables Premier Financial Services Firm to Increase Overall Visibility in Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Newswire directly assisted with increasing the brand awareness of a leading financial solutions firm through the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. By identifying the right message for the brand and keying in on a targeted audience, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Strategists (EMAS) were able to boost the firm's visibility in the market - making them stand out among larger competitors in the space. The ultimate success was getting the firm in contact with a major industry outlet as the two parties discuss potential opportunities for the future moving forward.



Newswire's team has years of combined experience in the media, marketing, communications, and PR fields. Small and midsize businesses have often relied on the Guided Tour to help them increase brand awareness and overall reach through the implementation of comprehensive media marketing and communications campaigns.

"Results like this are exciting because they demonstrate what our team is capable of when a customer trusts the process and buys into our philosophy of maximum preparation to maximize the potential for recognition," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"Increased visibility, increased brand awareness, and the ability to generate industry buzz don't just happen out of nowhere. It takes a team of experts working closely with a company to develop a plan that will best position the brand for these kinds of opportunities."

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

