Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
26.02.20
16:57 Uhr
30,900 Euro
-0,070
-0,23 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,680
30,870
16:59
30,550
30,910
16:59
PR Newswire
26.02.2020 | 16:39
Carnival PLC - Annual Report and Accounts

London, February 26

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

MIAMI, February 26, 2020 - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that copies of the Carnival plc 2019 Strategic Report and IFRS Financial Statements (to which the Carnival Corporation & plc 2019 Annual Report is annexed) and the Carnival Corporation & plc Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement (which include the Carnival plc Directors' Report, Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report and Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These above documents are also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

