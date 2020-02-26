The motorcycle sensors market is expected to grow by USD 10.49 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The worldwide demand for powered motorcycles is on the rise. This demand is enabling the rapid electrification of mechanical components and is driving the adoption of ADAS in motorcycles. The primary goal of the automotive industry is an autonomous motorcycle electronically driven by onboard computers. This aim is directing the industry to adopt new technologies, and ADAS is the frontrunner in the space. Moreover, the rising adoption of high-performance electric motorcycles is also pushing demand for ABS, TPMS, and TCS. The increasing use of advanced electronic components is expected to increase the demand for motorcycle sensors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for ceramic capacitive differential pressure sensors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Motorcycle Sensors Market: Growing Demand for Ceramic Capacitive Differential Pressure Sensors

MEMS and ceramic capacitive technology are the prominent ones used in differential pressure sensors. However, the ceramic capacitive pressure sensors are becoming the first choice of many automotive OEMs, particularly for medium pressure range. The reason is attributed to the high sensitivity and low power consumption characteristic of the ceramic transducer. Additionally, the ceramic transducer is also stable against varying temperature, which is very important for automotive applications. Hence, automotive OEMs are preferring ceramic capacitive pressure sensors against other technologies. Additionally, ceramic transducer technology requires simple packaging, which saves the cost for the supplier further. Thus, the growing adoption of ceramic capacitive pressure sensors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the development of oxygen monitoring sensor to control air-fuel ratio, and the development of complete sensor box imbibing multiple degrees of freedom will have a positive impact on the growth of the motorcycle sensors market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Motorcycle Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the motorcycle sensors market by type (process, position, motion and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the motorcycle sensors market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high demand for performance motorcycles and off-road and sports bikes.

