Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities 26-Feb-2020 / 17:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ | *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in | | major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal | |Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for| | issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the | | Transparency Regulation')* | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ | | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of | |existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |Grand City Properties S.A. 1 Avenue du Bois | |L-1251 Luxembourg | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the | |appropriate box or boxes): | | | | | |X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |Other (please specify)iii: | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv*:* | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |Name: |City and country of registered | |EdgePoint Investment |office (if applicable): | |Group Inc. |Toronto, Canada | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s) *(if different from 3.)v: | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |*5. Date on which the threshold was |February 20,| | |crossed or reached*vi*:* |2020 | | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation:* | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ | |% of voting|% of voting |Total of |Total | | | rights | rights |both in % |number of | | |attached to| through |(7.A + 7.B) |voting | | | shares | financial | |rights of | | | (total of |instruments | |issuervii | | | 7.A) | (total of | | | | | | 7.B.1 + | | | | | | 7.B.2) | | | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |Resulting | 4.96 %| %| 4.96 %|8,333,157 | |situation on| | | | | |the date on | | | | | |which | | | | | |threshold | | | | | |was crossed | | | | | |or reached | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ |Position of | 5.00 %| %| 5.00 %|/ | |previous | | | | | |notification| | | | | |(if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+ +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on | |which the threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* | |of shares* | | | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | *Direct* |*Indirect* | *Direct* | *Indirect* | | | | | | | | | | | (Art. 8 of the |(Art. 9 of |(Art. 8 of the | (Art. 9 of | | | | Transparency Law) | the | Transparency | the | | | | |Transparen | Law) | Transparency | | | | | cy Law) | | Law) | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |LU0775917882 | |8,333,157 | %|4.96 % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*SUBTOTAL A | 8,333,157| 4.96 %| |(Direct & | | | |Indirect)* | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the | |Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*Type of |*Expiration|*Exercise/ |*Number of |*% of | |financial |date*x |Conversion |voting rights |voting | |instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights | | | | |acquired if the |* | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted.* | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect | |according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ |*Type |*Expiration date*x |*Exercise/ |*Physical or |*Number of |*%| |of | |Conversion |cash |voting |of| |financ| |Period*xi |settlement*xii |rights* |vo| |ial | | | | |ti| |instru| | | | |ng| |ment* | | | | |ri| | | | | | |gh| | | | | | |ts| | | | | | |* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-------+-------+----+----+----+--+

February 26, 2020 11:09 ET (16:09 GMT)