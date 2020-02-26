Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXCV ISIN: LU0775917882 Ticker-Symbol: GYC 
Xetra
26.02.20
17:35 Uhr
22,820 Euro
-0,180
-0,78 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,740
22,900
17:48
22,740
22,900
17:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA22,820-0,78 %