The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE: KR) media advertising business, Kroger Precision Marketing: Kroger Precision Marketing Achieves Tag Platinum Certification For Digital Advertising Trust And Transparency Practices

First Retail Media Platform Awarded Platinum Certification by the Trustworthy Accountability Group for Securing TAG Seals to Improve Transparency and Prevent Fraud, Malware, Piracy

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR) media advertising business, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), announces it has achieved TAG Platinum Certification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). TAG Platinum status recognizes KPM as a digital marketing leader for achieving TAG's rigorous certifications in all four program areas, including: eliminating ad fraud, combatting malware, fighting Internet piracy, and promoting transparency. KPM is the first retail media platform to reach this milestone.

Kroger Precision Marketing launched just over two years ago. Powered by Kroger's popular loyalty program, it connects customers to brands through engaging moments that inspire purchase online or in-store. KPM closes the loop between media exposure and store sales to make brand advertising more addressable, actionable, and accountable.

"We launched KPM to push the entire media supply chain to become more effective for brands. Our TAG Platinum Certification is another sign of our commitment to transform digital media through transparency and accountability," said Cara Pratt, Vice President, Commercial and Product Strategy for Kroger Precision Marketing at 84.51°. "We work with the most valuable brand names in consumer packaged goods, and we have a responsibility to lead the industry by keeping the highest standards in our media ecosystem."

TAG was created through a collaboration of organizations representing advertisers and media suppliers to fight criminal activity and increase trust in the digital advertising industry. Companies earn certifications by setting best practices and achieving industry-recognized standards across each of TAG's four program areas: TAG Certified Against Fraud, TAG Certified Against Malware, TAG Certified Against Piracy, and TAG Inventory Quality Guidelines. Benchmark studies have shown that using TAG Certified distribution channels reduces invalid traffic rates by 88 percent over industry averages.

"We are excited to have Kroger Precision Marketing join an elite group of TAG Platinum Certified companies. By reaching this milestone, KPM is leading the retail media industry in transparency and the eradication of digital advertising fraud, malware, and ad-supported piracy," said Mike Zaneis, President and CEO of TAG. "KPM's dedicated efforts to set high standards will result in a better user experience for consumers and a safer digital investment for brands doing business with TAG Certified companies like KPM."

About Kroger Precision Marketing

Kroger Precision Marketing is a leading retail media advertising solution. Powered by Kroger's popular loyalty card program, we connect customers to brands through engaging moments that inspire purchasing online or in-store. Kroger Precision Marketing closes the loop between media exposure and store sales to make brand advertising more addressable, actionable, and accountable. Learn more at KrogerPrecisionMarketing.com.

CONTACT:

Lisa Dyson

O'Keeffe PR

Lisa@Okeeffepr.com

(513) 404.6302

SOURCE: The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE: KR) media advertising business, Kroger Precision Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577989/Kroger-Precision-Marketing-Achieves-Tag-Platinum-Certification-For-Digital-Advertising-Trust-And-Transparency-Practices