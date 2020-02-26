The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 25 February 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 25 February 2020 95.54p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 94.08p per ordinary share







26 February 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45