Exclusive distribution contract with Carbon22, an American company specialized in developing innovative foot and ankle implant solutions

Marketing of Carbon22 implants on the American market

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces that its subsidiary Novastep has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Carbon22 on the global market, and in particular the US market.

Founded by a consortium of distinguished orthopedic and podiatric surgeons, Carbon22 is an American company specialized in developing innovative foot and ankle implant solutions. It also provides advanced practical and surgical techniques for foot and ankle repair.

Carbon22's implants offer unique characteristics such as Radio transparency (titanium PEEK carbon-PEEK hybrid technology), which allows intraoperative visualization of fusion sites and post-operative visualization of healing zones. These innovative characteristics give Carbon22's solutions a disruptive positioning compared with competitive products whilst limiting their costs.

The exclusive distribution agreement signed with Carbon22 will allow Novastep, Amplitude subsidiary and recognized player in the field of medical devices for lower-limb surgery, to incorporate an innovative range of solutions within its product offering and thus accelerate its growth opportunities in the United States.

Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, states: "We are delighted that our subsidiary Novastep is partnering with these prestigious foot and ankle surgeons with whom they will collectively develop new solutions for improving patient treatment and outcomes. The exclusive large-scale marketing of Carbon22 implants on the American market will enable Novastep to seize major growth opportunities.

Next press release

H1 2019-20 results, on Wednesday March 25, 2020, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2019, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of c.103 million euros.

