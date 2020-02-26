Technavio has been monitoring the global helicopter blades market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 136.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Global Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024

Helicopter Blades Market Analysis Report by Product (Main rotor blades and Tail rotor blades), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024.

The market is driven by the use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades. In addition, the development of swash plateless helicopter blade pitch control system is anticipated to boost the growth of the helicopter blades market.

Helicopter blade manufacturers are increasing the use of composite materials such as glass-fiber-reinforced polymers (GFRP) and carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) to improve aerodynamic and mechanical properties. These materials also help in obtaining desirable properties in certain directions and areas, which increases the durability and reliability of helicopter blades. Moreover, the use of composite materials significantly reduces noise and vibration levels in rotorcraft blades, which is crucial during flight. These factors are fueling the growth of the global helicopter blades market.

Major Five Helicopter Blades Market Companies:

Advanced Technologies Inc.

Advanced Technologies Inc. operates the business across segments such as Rotor Systems and Composite Blades, Full Scale Models and Mockups, Wind Tunnel Models, and Large-Scale Composite Tooling. The company offers a wide range of main and tail rotor blades.

Airbus SE

Airbus SE operates the business across segments such as Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of civil and military helicopter blades.

Carson Helicopters Inc.

Carson Helicopters Inc. operates the business across segments such as Services, Composite Blades, and Aircraft Retrofit. The company manufactures a wide range of composite helicopter blades.

Ducommun Inc.

Ducommun Inc. operates the business across segments such as Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures aerostructure components for commercial aircraft, regional and business jet aircraft, military aircraft, commercial and military helicopters, and space launch vehicles.

Erickson Inc.

Erickson Inc. operates the business across segments such as Commercial Aviation Services, Defense and National Security, and Manufacturing and MRO. The company provides services such as design engineering and blade development.

Helicopter Blades Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Main rotor blades

Tail rotor blades

Helicopter Blades Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

