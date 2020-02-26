Arsenal Completes BresMed Acquisition; First Step to the Creation of a New Science- and Technology-Driven Value Demonstration Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm investing in healthcare and specialty industrials companies, announced today the acquisition of BresMed Health Solutions ("BresMed"), a pioneer in providing health economic research, communications, and consulting services to the global pharmaceutical industry.

The acquisition of BresMed is the first in a series of investments to form a new value demonstration company in the market access, health economics and outcomes research, patient preference, and real world evidence space that will transform the way medical advances reach the patients who need them. The new company will support biopharmaceutical clients with the strategy, evidence and communication tools to help maximize the value of their products, guiding healthcare stakeholders worldwide in difficult decisions about resource allocation and access to new therapies.

Arsenal's investment in BresMed is made in partnership with a team of senior executives led by Jon Williams, former CEO of Evidera.

Gene Gorbach, an Investment Partner of Arsenal said, "Arsenal is building businesses to tackle some of healthcare's most pressing challenges. Our investment in BresMed is the foundation to a platform that will help pharmaceutical companies substantiate and convey the value of their products - a critical need in drug development. We are delighted to partner with the talented group at BresMed and our executive team in this important endeavor."

Nic Brereton, BresMed's CEO and founder, who will continue to lead BresMed, said, "We are proud of the company that we have created and are poised for an exciting new chapter. After dozens of discussions, Arsenal stood out as the best partner for BresMed. Arsenal shares our bold vision for the future, has a deep understanding of the space, and has strong cultural alignment. I am confident that in partnership with our clients we will have a transformational impact on the speed, efficiency and quality of evidence required to support industry decision making."

Jon Williams, who will assume leadership of Arsenal's value demonstration company, said, "BresMed is a global leader in health economics and payer value submissions, with a sterling reputation for quality and scientific leadership. We are thrilled the BresMed team is joining us on this journey and sure that together we will break new ground in addressing some of the most important opportunities for the biopharmaceutical industry."

Achelous Partners served as the exclusive M&A advisor to BresMed; Keebles provided legal advice. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as a legal advisor to Arsenal.

About BresMed

BresMed is a health economic and outcomes research consultancy that provides health economic solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. Established in 2006, BresMed has more than 150 staff across offices in the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, the U.S., and India who work to support clients with drug, device, and diagnostic products to reach markets at the best possible price. BresMed's services span the full product development pipeline, allowing it to support its clients from initial portfolio planning, strategy development, and health technology assessment through to post-launch value demonstration in multiple jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.bresmed.com .

About Arsenal

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 45 platform investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com .