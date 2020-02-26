Technavio has been monitoring the global rice flour market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by 6.55 million tons during the period 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rice Flour Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Rice Flour Market Analysis Report by Application (Bakery and confectionery, Breakfast food, Baby food, and Others), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand from emerging markets. In addition, rising awareness about gluten-free products is anticipated to boost the growth of the rice flour market.

Food items such as rice cake and dumpling, egg-roll wrappers, edible rice paper, and rice noodles are highly consumed in countries across Southeast Asia. Rapid urbanization and rising preference for convenience foods in such countries has increased the number of fast-food joints and quick service restaurants that offer such food items. In addition, the increasing use of rice flour as thickening agents in baking products is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Rice Flour Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. White Rice Flour is the key product offered by the company in the rice flour market segment.

Ardent Mills Co.

Ardent Mills Co. operates its business through segments such as Traditional flours, Organic, Ancient and heirloom grains, World flours, and Other. Brown Rice Flour is the key offering of the company.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc operates its business through segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The company produces a wide range of gluten-free rice flours for domestic and international markets.

BELOURTHE SA

BELOURTHE SA operates its business through segments such as Infant cereals, Infant milk powders, Cereals supplements, and Binders and hydrolyzed flours. The company offers a wide range of clean labeled rice flour products.

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. operates its business through segments such as Flours and meals; Breakfast cereals; Grains, beans, seeds; Organic and Others. White Rice Flour is the key product offered by the company.

Technavio has segmented the rice flour market based on the application and region.

Rice Flour Application Outlook (Growth, Million Tons, 2020 2024)

Bakery and confectionery

Breakfast food

Baby food

Others

Rice Flour Regional Outlook (Growth, Million Tons, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

