QIAstat-Dx Respiratory 2019-nCoV Panel rapidly differentiates novel coronavirus from 21 other pathogens implicated in serious respiratory syndromes

Panel being tested at four hospitals in China after initial evaluation on clinical samples by a leading Paris hospital

Adds to QIAGEN's portfolio of molecular testing solutions to aid in global public health emergency

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced it has shipped its newly developed QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel 2019-nCoV test kit to four hospitals in China for evaluation. The new kit detects the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and adds rapid Sample to Insight syndromic testing to QIAGEN's portfolio of molecular testing solutions in the public health emergency. QIAGEN is also in the process of shipping QIAstat-Dx testing kits to public health institutions in other regions, including Europe, South-East Asia, and the Middle East.

Since January QIAGEN has been providing instruments and consumables to support detection of the virus in China and other markets. Official protocols for SARS-CoV-2 detection include QIAGEN extraction kits, reagents and instruments for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) workflows. Customers also are deploying QIAsymphony modular instruments and NeuMoDx integrated PCR systems to automate higher-throughput processing of their laboratory-developed tests for SARS-CoV-2.

"Our dedicated task force has moved very fast to develop and make available the QIAstat-Dx respiratory panel with SARS-CoV-2 detection. We are partnering closely with authorities and customers around the world to bring rapid, accurate diagnosis to the fight against this deadly infectious disease," said Thierry Bernard, Interim CEO of QIAGEN and Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area. "As we have in past health crises such as SARS and the swine flu, QIAGEN is working hard to deliver better, faster testing solutions for hospitals and public health institutions to aid in the effort to monitor and bring the outbreak under control. Our employees' extraordinary response embodies QIAGEN's core mission to make improvements in life possible."

