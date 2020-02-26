Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced today that its Chief Revenue Officer, Aaron Katz, has transitioned from his current role into an advisory role to Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and Chief Executive Officer. This change is based on mutual agreement and effective immediately. Mr. Katz is expected to remain in his advisory role until August 1, 2020. Elastic also announced that it has commenced a search for his successor.

"Looking at the rich market opportunity ahead of us, I'm excited to bring in a seasoned leader who has built and seen multi-billion dollar scale. In the near term, we have a deep bench of seasoned Sales leaders, led by Justin Hoffman, Senior Vice President of Sales. Justin has been with Elastic for almost seven years, is a core member of our executive leadership team and already leads our sales efforts for all of the Americas and EMEA, so I'm confident in our team's ability to manage this transition and do not expect any near-term disruption," said Mr. Banon.

"I'd like to thank Aaron for his contributions to Elastic, helping drive our success in the marketplace so far, and laying the foundation for future growth," added Mr. Banon. "We wish him all the very best in his future endeavors."

"It has been a privilege leading Elastic's go-to-market efforts over the past six years. I have never been more encouraged by the value our solutions offer to our customers, partners, and community at large," said Mr. Katz. "I remain committed to ensuring a successful transition over the next several months."

