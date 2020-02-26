Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQTH ISIN: CA3383041082 Ticker-Symbol: 5D5 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
08:00 Uhr
0,018 Euro
-0,001
-2,78 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIVE STAR DIAMONDS
FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED0,018-2,78 %