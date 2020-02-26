MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net loss of ($77,000) for the quarter improved from ($161,000) in the third quarter of 2019 and ($1,859,000) in the fourth quarter of 2018

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $273,000 or 42% over same period in 2018

EBITDA of $45,000 and adjusted EBIDTA of $61,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 represents the third straight quarter of sequential EBIDTA and Adjusted EBIDTA improvement

Year ended December 31, 2019 net sales reported of $10,504,000 compared to $11,489,000 in the same period of 2018, with 2019 net loss of ($1,700,000) improving from loss of ($1,946,000) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX: MACE) today released unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased $459,000 or 16% over the same period in 2018, with a net loss in the fourth quarter of ($77,000). EBIDTA for the fourth quarter of 2019 improved to $45,000 compared to ($1,749,000) in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBIDTA was $61,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to ($223,000) in the same period of the prior year.

For the year ended December 31, 2019 net sales declined to $10,504,000 from $11,489,000 in the prior year, while net loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 declined to ($1,700,000) from ($1,946,000) in the same period of 2018. EBIDTA and Adjusted EBIDTA for the year ended December 31, 2019 were ($1,207,000) and ($158,000), versus ($1,523,000) and $172,000, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

President and CEO Gary Medved commented: "As a result of our relentless focus on financial and operating performance improvement, we have reached the point where these improvements are now taking hold. Each of the quarters in 2019 resulted in increased EBIDTA levels from the preceding period. We have lowered our cost structure so that SG&A expenses are now down to 36% of net sales, from 46% in the three months ended December 31, 2018, and approximately half of SG&A run rate of 67% of net sales that existed when we came on board in the first quarter of 2019."

"Furthermore, our customers are beginning to react to our refreshed products and packaging. We have added new customers in Q4, as well as incremental product placements that together we expect to contribute to a top line sale increase late Q1 or early Q2 of 2020."

Fourth Quarter/Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

EBIDTA increased sequentially from ($736,000) in Q1 2019 to ($481,000) in Q2, ($36,000) in Q3, and $45,000 in Q4. Adjusted EBIDTA for the same periods within 2019 was ($223,000) in Q1, ($5,000) in Q2, $9,000 in Q3, and $61,000 in Q4 2019.

Despite a ($459,000) decline in fourth quarter 2019 sales, compared to the same period in 2018, gross profit increased $273,000.

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter 2019 decreased to 36% of net sales compared to full year 2018 average of 41% of net sales and 41% in the third quarter of 2019.

Fourth Quarter/Full Year 2019 Operational Highlights

As a result of the Company's decreased manufacturing costs from consolidation of positions and other actions throughout the latter half of 2019, manufacturing variances, a measure of the efficiency, declined from approximately $90,000 per month in the first half of 2019 to less than $57,000 per month in the third and fourth quarter of 2019, while keeping production capacity unchanged. The Company also has also signed outsourcing arrangements with IT and logistics service providers that have the potential to continue to reduce overall SG&A costs while maintaining the existing level of support to our customers.

In the fourth quarter, the Company obtained new business commitments from several significant national retailers. These commitments include several new customers in the automotive space, as well as product line expansions at several existing national retail customers. While some of these products began shipping late in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company believes most of the net sales impact will begin to occur in mid to late first quarter of 2020 and has the potential to add in excess of 5% annual incremental net sales.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Audited) (Audited) ASSETS December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 307 $ 198 Short term investments - 253 Accounts receivable 2,080 2,085 Allowance for doubtful accounts (536 ) (130 ) Inventories 1,591 1,932 Note receivable and other current assets 446 642 Total current assets 3,888 4,980 Property and equipment, Net 562 691 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 752 - Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 11 - Goodwill 1,031 877 Intangible assets, net 2,744 2,943 Note receivable and other non-current assets 14 18 Total assets $ 9,002 $ 9,509 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 815 $ 472 Operating and finance lease obligations - current 212 - Accounts payable 364 443 Income taxes payable 56 55 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 412 399 Total current liabilities 1,859 1,369 Long-term debt 284 481 Operating and finance lease obligations - non-current 573 - Total liabilities 2,716 1,850 Stockholders' equity: Common stock issued and outstanding 633 631 Additional paid in capital 103,252 102,927 Treasury stock (22 ) (22 ) Accumulated deficit (97,577 ) (95,877 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,286 7,659 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,002 $ 9,509

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net sales $ 2,377 $ 2,836 Cost of goods sold 1,449 2,181 Gross profit 928 655 Total depreciation 39 48 Selling, general and administrative expenses 848 1,307 Operating income (loss) 41 (700 ) Interest expense (11 ) (10 ) Interest income - 18 Interest income (expense), net (11 ) 8 (Loss) on sale of short-term investments - (4 ) Amortization (69 ) (67 ) Other (expense), net (35 ) (1,094 ) (Loss) before income taxes (74 ) (1,857 ) Income tax expense 3 2 Net (Loss) $ (77 ) $ (1,859 )

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Twelve Months Ended December 31

(Audited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net sales $ 10,504 $ 11,489 Cost of goods sold 6,579 7,133 Gross profit 3,925 4,356 Total depreciation 163 195 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,057 4,754 Operating (loss) (1,295 ) (593 ) Interest expense (57 ) (43 ) Interest income 4 85 Interest income (expense), net (53 ) 42 Gain (loss) on sale of short-term investments (1 ) 1 Amortization (274 ) (268 ) Other (expense) (74 ) (1,126 ) Loss before income taxes (1,697 ) (1,944 ) Income tax expense 3 2 Net loss $ (1,700 ) $ (1,946 )

Mace Security International, Inc.

EBIDTA and Adjusted EBIDTA reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (77 ) $ (1,859 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 11 10 Interest income - (18 ) Depreciation and Amortization 108 115 Income tax expense 3 2 EBITDA 45 (1,750 ) Impairment of Security Partners note - 706 Impairment of SecureCheck note 18 358 Excess and Obsolete inventory write down - 371 Other non-cash write-downs 7 30 Washington Labs final working capital adj. - 25 Stock Based compensation 9 36 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79 $ (224 )

Mace Security International, Inc.

EBIDTA and Adjusted EBIDTA Reconciliation

Year Ended December 31

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net loss $ (1,700 ) $ (1,946 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 57 43 Interest income (4 ) (85 ) Income tax expense 3 2 Depreciation and Amortization 437 463 EBITDA (1,207 ) (1,523 ) Impairment of Security Partners note - 706 Impairment of SecureCheck note 18 358 Excess and Obsolete inventory write down - 371 Other non-cash write-downs 14 79 Washington Labs final working capital adj. - 25 Stock Based compensation 259 156 Severance 299 - Inventory write-off on exit of munitions business 155 - Impairment of Stealth Technology/MDM A/R 322 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (140 ) $ 172

In this press release, the Company's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company's business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached schedules.

