WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA, February 24 (WNM/Reuters/Rod Nickel/Steve Scherer) - Teck Resources Ltd's surprise decision to cancel a planned C$20.6 billion ($15.6 billion) oil sands mine in northern Alberta, citing uncertainty about Canada's climate policy, underscores a global struggle to balance energy growth with environmental concerns. The Frontier project became the latest casualty in oil-producing countries with robust environmental movements agitating to cut fossil-fuel development due to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...