Fuchs Enterprises: Jilati CBD Announces Massive Product Giveaway to Relieve Global Tension

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / CBD company Jilati, along with The Emerald Dream Foundation and The NV Ball in Las Vegas, have partnered for a CBD giveaway for those suffering from current world events.

As the outbreak and rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States and around the globe deepens, more people are dealing with increased stress, concern, and fear. In an effort to give back to the community, Jilati CBD and The Emerald Dream Foundation, along with the assistance of The NV Ball, are giving away 2,000 bottles of CBD oil tinctures to help alleviate tensions.

To receive the Blissed Tincture Oil - 500 mg Broad-Spectrum CBD with 250 mg of beta-caryophyllene (retail price $64.00), participants are urged to visit www.Jilati.com, and click on the scrolling news banner at the very top to receive a bottle. Jilati is giving the bottle away to U.S. residents over the age of 18 at no cost, albeit a minimal shipping fee.

Why CBD? Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is a non-psychoactive natural component found in the hemp plant. It's one of many potent cannabinoids and is known for supporting the body and mind in multiple ways. Because it is not intoxicating, many people utilize CBD as part of their health routine to support their inner well-being. Among the many positive effects of CBD are a sense of focus, a feeling of calmness, relief from life's pressures and stress, aid in recovery from exercise-induced inflammation, and promoting balanced sleep cycles.

Jilati is a leading CBD company dedicated to helping those who wish to help themselves. They teamed up with CBD industry pioneers and specialists utilizing the latest breakthroughs and innovations in order to consciously craft the most trusted CBD products on the market. www.Jilati.com

The Emerald Dream Foundation focuses on engaging individuals to give back to the community. www.EmeraldDreamFoundation.org

Located in Fabulous Las Vegas, one of the world's premier tourist destinations, The NV Ball is a ballroom dance competition reimagined. World-class competitive dancing in a custom-designed ballroom with a fun, high-energy atmosphere turns every day of The NV Ball into a party. www.theNVBALL.com

