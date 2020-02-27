SAFEGUARDS | Home Furnishings & HousewaresNO. 028/20

On December 19, 2019, CSA Group published a new Canadian national voluntary standard for barbecue grill brushes (CSA Z630:19). The standard aims to minimize the risk of accidentally ingesting loose metal bristles.



The standard covers the construction, mechanical details, instructions and marking requirements for hand held barbecue grill brushes (including replacement heads) that have metal bristles intended for cleaning the cooking surfaces of barbecue grills.



Mechanical requirements include:

Wire Bristle Tuft Attachment Strength

Wire Bristle Durability - Cycle and Load Force

Marking and Instructions requirements include:

Each brush shall have a permanent warning in both English and French that remains legible and clearly visible, with good contrast and unobstructed throughout the useful life of the brush

The warning shall be in accordance to ANSI Z21.89/CSA 1.18

The warning shall have a safety alert symbol (an equilateral triangle enclosing an exclamation point), signal word "WARNING" in bold and upper-case letters and the following statements or statements that convey the same meaning. It shall also include the company name and address or trademark

Stop using if any bristles are found on the grill. Bristles can get into the food and cause serious injury. Replacement after one year's use is recommended.

The packaging or tags shall be attached to or accompany the brush at the time of sale with the following information in both English and French: "Instructions for Safe Use" heading Company name and address or trademark Safety alert symbol and signal word The following statements, or equivalent: Examine the brush prior to each use for loose bristles Do NOT use if any loose or broken bristles are found. Discard brush immediately Ensure cooking surface and brush are free of any bristles prior to cooking Broken bristles can get into the food. Ingestion can cause serious internal injury Not for commercial use



The new standard CSA Z630:19 can be purchased on the CSA Group website.

