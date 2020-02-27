Sales, Production, and Export Results
Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.
January 2020
Sales Results
Toyota
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. mini-vehicles): Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months
Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. mini-vehicles): Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months
Production Results
Toyota
- Worldwide production: First decrease in two months
- Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in seventh months
Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota
- Second consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Second consecutive month of decrease
About Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
