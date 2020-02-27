Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.January 2020Sales ResultsToyota- Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months- Sales inside of Japan (incl. mini-vehicles): Fourth consecutive month of decrease- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three monthsConsolidated- Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months- Sales inside of Japan (incl. mini-vehicles): Fourth consecutive month of decrease- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three monthsProduction ResultsToyota- Worldwide production: First decrease in two months- Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in seventh monthsConsolidated- Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of decrease- Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease- Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decreaseExports ResultsToyota- Second consecutive month of decreaseConsolidated- Second consecutive month of decreaseFor the full report, please visit: https://bit.ly/2T505Fr.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.