TOKYO, Feb 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2020 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in January 2020 decreased 8.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in January 2020]CX-5: 33,966 units (down 8.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 12,928 units (down 44.9%)CX-30: 8,444 units2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in January 2020 increased 19.9% year on year due to the increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in January 2020]MAZDA3: 12,630 units (up 20.1% year on year)CX-30: 12,197 unitsCX-4: 5,604 units (up 87.7%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in January 2020 decreased 8.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.8% (up 0.6 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.1 points).[Domestic sales of key models in January 2020]CX-30: 2,949 unitsCX-5: 2,740 units (down 17.1% year on year)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 2,188 units (down 13.1%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in January 2020 decreased 11.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in January 2020]CX-5: 25,815 units (down 13.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 10,674 units (down 44.4%)CX-9: 5,067 units (up 12.1%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in January 2020 decreased 9.5% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in January 2020]CX-5: 31,582 units (down 10.5% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 24,519 units (down 18.0 %)CX-30: 13,740 unitsFor the full report, visit https://bit.ly/2PwjQUi.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.