Olivia Arezzolo, The Sleep Specialist: How to Wake Up Easier - Your 10 Minute Morning Routine

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Are you waking up energised or exhausted? Are you rushing from bedroom door to desk without a moment for you? And ultimately - your ideal morning routine - what "should' it look like? As a sleep expert, it's a pleasure to share my expertise as to your ultimate go-to guide for what you should be doing each morning - in those all important first 10 minutes.

Wake up early. Set yourself up for success by waking up early: before 7am. Reflecting the inspirations above; it allows you sufficient time for your morning routine.

Have a smart alarm app. Detecting how heavy you are sleeping, a smart alarm will go off when it registers you are in a light stage of sleep (within a 30 minute timeframe). As morning fatigue often stems from being awoken from deep sleep, a smart alarm counteracts this. There are many options for smart alarms on the app store - take your pick.

Immediately go into sunlight. Seeing the sun promotes the production of serotonin, a stimulating hormone to help you feel alert. Further, academic evidence notes sunshine inhibits melatonin, the sleepiness hormone - lessening your feelings of fatigue too.

Drink 500ml of water with lemon. Studies show mild dehydration impairs energy and cognitive performance - leading to that dreaded "brain fog'. Avoid this by consuming 500ml of water infused with lemon when you jump out of bed. Adding the lemon boosts hydration and enhances detoxification too.

Ingest 100% organic MCT oil. After fasting all night, your brain needs a rapid source of energy to "switch on'. As noted in clinical research, MCT oil is ideal for this as it boosts brain metabolism, allowing you to think, react and process information faster. Performance Lab MCT Oil fits the bill - it's 100% organic, derived from non-GMO coconuts.

Meditate. Reducing factors which typically cause fatigue, evidence shows meditation lessens stress, anxiety, depression and even pain. Any single one of these conditions can exacerbate exhaustion - let alone if they are compounded together. Choose from a range of apps or Youtube complications; and do it for a minimum of 5 minutes.



