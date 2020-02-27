DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial
Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-02-27 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available
under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Interim report Q1*
Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications
2020-02-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at
End of News DGAP News Service
983949 2020-02-27
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 27, 2020 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)
