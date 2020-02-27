DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial

Reports

EVN AG: Release of a Financial report



2020-02-27 / 07:30

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a

service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available

under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Interim report Q1*



Language: German

Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen



Language: English

Address: https://www.evn.at/publications



2020-02-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf

Austria

Internet: www.evn.at



End of News DGAP News Service



983949 2020-02-27



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 27, 2020 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

EVN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de