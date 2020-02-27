Regulatory News:

For PAX East 2020, Focus Home Interactive (Paris:ALFOC) and New World Interactive are excited to announce that Insurgency: Sandstorm will release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25th, 2020. With over one million players in the game's first year on PC, the award-winning tactical shooter is renowned for its realistic depiction of modern warfare focusing on lethal close-quarters combat, objective-oriented multiplayer and cooperative gameplay.

Watch the new PAX East 2020 Console Release Date announcement trailer

Insurgency: Sandstorm invites console players to prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, destructive artillery, and unprecedented audio design that puts the fear back into the genre. Death comes fast, ammunition must be carefully managed, and the environment must be tactically navigated at every step towards victory.

"The console market has been craving a hardcore modern-day tactical shooter for a long time. Expanding our tried and tested PC formula to the console market is a huge step in our company's evolution and we are excited to bring our signature style of tactical FPS to the console market for the very first time" Keith Warner, President of New World Interactive.

Insurgency: Sandstorm launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25th, 2020. Stay tuned for more information.

The game will be playable all week at PAX East on the Focus Home Interactive booth (#29017). Further information and interviews available upon request. Please contact communication@focus-home.com

ABOUT INSURGENCY: SANDSTORM

Engage in realistic modern firefights in the definitive tactical FPS on consoles.

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes. Featuring unparalleled immersion, feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close-quarters combat.

Death comes fast. Manage ammunition carefully, using tactics and teamwork to navigate environments as you fight towards victory. Coordinate fire support with your team and go head to head in thrilling action.

Team up in intense co-operative gameplay

Compete in objective-based PVP matches

Get immersed with realistic ballistics and stunning attention to detail

Fully customize your character and weapons

Unprecedented audio design with positional voice-chat for a heart-pounding atmosphere

About New World Interactive:

New World Interactive is an award-winning independent developer known for Insurgency (2014), Day of Infamy (2016), and Insurgency: Sandstorm (2018). The company's games have sold over 7.5 Million units worldwide on PC, and have thousands of fans playing them online at any moment. More information on the website: newworldinteractive.com

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, Call of Cthulhu and Farming Simulator, the Group generated revenues of €126 million in 2018/19, up 66% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

