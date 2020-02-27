The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 28 February 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 65,074,502 shares (DKK 65,074,502) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 82,076 shares (DKK 82,076) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 65,156,578 shares (DKK 65,156,578) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 1,875 shares at DKK 31.75, · 2,615 shares at DKK 40.41, · 3,750 shares at DKK 46.74, · 125 shares at DKK 55.85, · 1,500 shares at DKK 67.50, · 3,325 shares at DKK 68.65, · 1,500 shares at DKK 147.50, · 750 shares at DKK 210.00, · 5,850 shares at DKK 220.40, · 1,000 shares at DKK 225.30, · 21,026 shares at DKK 225.90, · 2,140 shares at DKK 231.50, · 7,262 shares at DKK 337.40, · 1,775 shares at DKK 466.20, · 1,175 shares at DKK 623.50, · 5,250 shares at DKK 636.50, · 643 shares at DKK 815.50, · 11,587 shares at DKK 939.50, · 2,300 shares at DKK 1,136.00, · 6,060 shares at DKK 1,145.00, and · 568 shares at DKK 1,233.00. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=759091