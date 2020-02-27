ContextVision AB: ContextVision Grows Medical Imaging Market Footprint With New Global Customers

STOCKHOLM - February 27, 2020 - ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence, announced new growth within its market-leading medical image processing business. Newly signed customer contracts in both Asia and the United States are driving increased revenue in Q1 2020 and beyond.

ContextVision continues to set the highest global industry standards across various imaging modalities. The company's important value proposition for its image enhancement products and services is further validated by these new contracts and existing relationships with the leading imaging equipment manufacturers in the world. ContextVision's growing market reach is solidified by ongoing internal reinvestment in research and new product development designed to meet and exceed customer and end-user demands.

These recently signed contracts expand ContextVision's ultrasound and X-ray business lines. Image enhancement for ultrasound remains ContextVision's largest business area overall; to stay in the forefront of innovations within medical imaging, customers are investing in Context Vision's Altumira technology. Altumira is a cutting-edge, AI-based X-ray image enhancement technology; implementations began rolling out in 2019.

"Medical imaging equipment manufacturers are demanding excellence within image enhancement. With powerful software and deep industry knowledge, ContextVision is the global leader and authority around image processing, a crucial part of superior image quality. So, we are very excited to have the contracts completed and signed, so the systems can be equipped and shipped to the end-users, and deliver value to medical professionals and patients" said Fredrik Palm, CEO, ContextVision.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, ContextVision is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers around the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

As an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, ContextVision has developed state-of-the-art capabilities in the latest artificial intelligence technologies. By combining these with its well-established GOP technology, the company is introducing a new generation of image enhancement products. ContextVision are determined to expand by approaching the growing digital pathology market with new AI-based decision support tools for pathologists.

The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Russia, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

